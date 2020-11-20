Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America Will Be Coming 2 Prime Video Later Than We Thought

2020’s unprecedented circumstances have led to a lot of shifts and pivots in the world of movies, with streaming giants finding new and exciting acquisitions on a periodic basis. The Paramount/Eddie Murphy legacyquel Coming 2 America was one such pivot that blew the world away, with Amazon’s Prime Video acquiring the film as a streaming exclusive for $120 million. However, we had no idea if the originally planned theatrical release would keep its intended drop date of December 18th, leading to much speculation. Speculate no further, as we now have the news that Coming 2 America will be on Prime Video much later than we thought, as it’s now set to debut on March 5, 2021.