Could Zack Snyder Direct A Star Wars Movie? Here’s What He Said

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is known for his unique visual language, which can be seen in his projects like 300 and Watchmen. Over the past few years Snyder's name has become synonymous with his contributions to the DCEU, especially Justice League. And while all eyes are on what the filmmaker is bringing to the table when the Snyder Cut arrives on HBO Max next year, could he end up directing a Star Wars movie eventually? Well, he's recently addressed this distinct possibility.
When Disney acquired Lucasfilm, new breath was given to the beloved Star Wars franchise. The galaxy far, far away has been expanded through the sequel trilogy, as well as standalone movies and live-action shows on Disney+. With so much going on in the property, some fans are hoping that Zack Snyder might make his Star Wars debut after the Snyder Cut is finally released. The 54 year-old director recently spoke to this question, saying:
I think I've gone over this a little bit in the past. I am a huge Star Wars fan. The reason why I started making movies when I was 11 years old was because of Star Wars. For sure it has been a huge influence on me and really got me into this mythic path with the Joseph Campbellian take on archetypes and storytelling. Yeah, Star Wars is that to me. I have interest in Star Wars. I don't think I have a story written now that... I don't know how I'd fit into the Star Wars universe anymore. Like, I don't know what it is. So it's a thing I love, but I don't know if I... maybe it's moved on from me. I still love it and I have lightsabers everywhere around the house.
Well, that was honest. Because while Zack Snyder remains a hardcore Star Wars fan like the rest of us, he's not sure if there's a place for him in George Lucas' beloved space opera. Disney and Lucasfilm have become a well-oiled machine over the past few years, so it might not be a director-driven property. And considering what a unique vision Snyder usually has for his projects, he's not sure if it's a good match. Only time will tell.
That being said, Star Wars might be in a perfect position for a unique director like Zack Snyder to join the long-running property. J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker ended the nine-film Skywalker Saga that started back with A New Hope. As such, any future installments that hit theaters will be disconnected from the main story, therefore giving filmmakers more creative freedom. And that might be exactly what Snyder might need to join the space opera.
Obviously Zack Snyder has his hands full with his work on Justice League's Snyder Cut. The director has been given millions of dollars to complete his original vision for the project, which will be released in four hour-long installments. Snyder is working on extensive editing, new visual effects, and even reshoots to bring the project together. And fans can't wait to finally see his vision come to fruition.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021, while the Star Wars franchise continues to grow thanks to The Mandalorian. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.