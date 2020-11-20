Could Zack Snyder Direct A Star Wars Movie? Here’s What He Said

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is known for his unique visual language, which can be seen in his projects like 300 and Watchmen. Over the past few years Snyder's name has become synonymous with his contributions to the DCEU, especially Justice League. And while all eyes are on what the filmmaker is bringing to the table when the Snyder Cut arrives on HBO Max next year, could he end up directing a Star Wars movie eventually? Well, he's recently addressed this distinct possibility.