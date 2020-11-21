6 James Bond Questions We Have About The Project 007 Video Game

Could We Get A James Bond Themed Battle Royale Game While We Wait?

At the very least, while the world waits for Project 007 to get into production and on the road to completion, there is another option that the folks at IO Interactive might want to consider. While everyone and their mother seems to want to get in on the battle royale market that games like Fortnite and Call of Duty have made so insanely popular, it wouldn’t hurt to develop a James Bond-themed version of that same concept that can be reskinned/progress on a parallel path. As it’s the simplest idea on how to get 007 back into the gaming world much quicker, it wouldn’t be a horrible idea to have the Bond aesthetic applied to a free for all where SPECTRE agents can square off against the good guys in combat. Think of it as an appetizer before the main course; only every so often, you can change what’s on the menu.