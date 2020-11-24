Superman Fan Art Imagines Will Smith As DC’s Man Of Steel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Will Smith has had a long and successful career in film, regularly starring in major theatrical releases. While he recently had a career best performance at the box office with Aladdin, he also joined the DC Extended Universe as Deadshot in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. While he won't appear in James Gunn's upcoming sequel/reboot, fans are eager to see him eventually reprise the villainous role. But fan art recently imagined what the 52 year-old actor might look like as Superman.