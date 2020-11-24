The New Mutants Finally Gets Some Good News After Delays And Disappointing Box Office

Of course, by "theaters" I largely mean "the drive-in" because that was about the only part of theatrical exhibition that was still open for business in August when the movie came out. If you really wanted to see The New Mutants then you had an option to do so. Of course, if people had really wanted to see The New Mutants it likely would have been released before the summer of 2020. The film saw numerous delays. Some of them, like the acquisition of Fox by Disney and the pandemic, were things the movie clearly had zero control over, but others were studio decisions, which made it seem like the studio was not expecting great things from the movie.