No Time To Die Could Win An Award Before It's Even Released

2020 truly has us all living in weird and wild times, and this morning is no exception. In a film market where the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die has been delayed for release twice, any chance of the film making an awards play in 2021 is pretty much dashed. But Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 could still win one particular honor, and it could do so months before the film is even released. And the producers can thank Billie Eilish for that particular fact, as she’s just snagged a Grammy nomination for her title song.
As announced by the Recording Academy this morning, Eilish’s opening track for No Time To Die is nominated as a candidate for “Best Song Written For Visual Media” at the 63rd Grammys. The awards are set to take place on January 31st, which is just shy of two months prior to the theatrical debut of the film itself. While composer Hans Zimmer may have thought releasing Billie Eilish’s single happened at the worst possible time in the film’s lifecycle, No Time To Die now has a chance at nabbing a trophy before the public gets to see it unfold.
There’s still a pretty competitive field in this particular Grammy category, as No Time To Die finds itself facing off with some movies that were released into the world much earlier. Not to mention, there’s a pop music titan that’s looking to grab some gold in the “Best Song Written For Visual Media” category herself. Take a look at the full field of nominees below:
Last year, Taylor Swift saw herself beaten out by Billie Eilish for two of the three nominations she had at the 62nd Grammys. So this battlefield feels like a grudge rematch, with Swift being co-nominated alongside Andrew Lloyd Weber for Cats’ new original song “Beautiful Ghosts.” Though there is still a chance that the original songs from Frozen 2, Harriet, and Onward could be some surprise victors in this competition.
The last win for a James Bond film at the Grammys happened back in 2014, when Adele’s title song for Skyfall was nominated and won against its competition. As Spectre wasn’t even nominated for contention, there’s still a bit of a spotty track record for recent James Bond themes being Grammy winners. The field is stacked with big names, and anything can happen in the next couple of months.
Should you be waiting with breath held for the results, you won’t have to wait too long. While No Time To Die will be released on April 2, 2021; the 63rd Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, January 31, 2021. If all of this 2021 talk has you thinking about the future, then you can take a look at the 2021 release schedule and see what’s planned to compete for 2022’s Oscar season.