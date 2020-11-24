No Time To Die Could Win An Award Before It's Even Released

2020 truly has us all living in weird and wild times, and this morning is no exception. In a film market where the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die has been delayed for release twice, any chance of the film making an awards play in 2021 is pretty much dashed. But Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 could still win one particular honor, and it could do so months before the film is even released. And the producers can thank Billie Eilish for that particular fact, as she’s just snagged a Grammy nomination for her title song.