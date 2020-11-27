Fatman Ending: What Happens And How It Changes Santa For Good

Warning: Spoilers for Fatman are in play. If you don’t want to peek at the presents this film’s plot has to offer, turn back and come back after you’ve seen the movie.

No one could have ever imagined that the world would get a movie where Mel Gibson plays a hardened, combat ready Santa Claus; but we are living in 2020, and it’s been a wild year. But nothing beats the crazy ride that is Fatman, or its rowdy finish, as by time the film ends, the story has fully taken its audience for a rollercoaster ride of action. And the only thing wilder than Fatman’s ending are the events that set up the grand finale. Last chance to avoid spoilers, dear friends, as we’re about to jump into the holiday madness that is Fatman.