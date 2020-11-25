Clifford The Big Red Dog First Look Is Big, Red And Filled With Puppies

Much as Clifford The Big Red Dog promises a big red dog, some believe that the teaser above delivers on that very promise. There’s complaints, to be sure, but there’s also defenders on how director Walt Becker’s gargantuan canine looks in these early stages of promotion. As usual, this design could find itself fine-tuned before being released in its final form next November; though that would probably depend on how much of an uproar is made by the fans. In any case, let’s just hope that the results in Clifford’s big day out mirror the surprise success of Sonic The Hedgehog earlier this very year, delivering yet another friendly, feel good adventure to a world that really needs that sort of excitement.