A Key Spider-Man 3 Contributor Has Confirmed Their Involvement In Tom Holland’s Latest

A few weeks ago, during his appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, composer Michael Giacchino strongly hinted that he would be returning to Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man franchise to score the third movie, which currently is filming in Atlanta. Makes sense. He collaborated with director Jon Watts on both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and discussed at length on the show about how he evolved the hero’s main theme from one movie to the next. It’s justified that he’d get the opportunity to work on Spidey again. Well, we reported it, and now Giacchino has confirmed it: