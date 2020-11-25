Lord Of The Rings Star Sean Astin Recalls ‘The Most Painful Thing’ Peter Jackson Once Said About His Performance

The most painful thing Peter Jackson ever said to me… you know, he's a man of few words. He's a very, very stoic guy. He can be performative when he wants to, or needs to. He can act things out, and he's very eloquent and so forth. But on a day-to-day basis, Peter Jackson is basically like a quiet guy. He sort of lets the work do the talking, and his direction was always very minimal. Mostly his direction would be, ‘Let's do it again.’ … But he came up to me at one point and he looked at me and he said, ‘I just didn't believe that.’ Oh my God, he might as well have -- it was like a Mortal Kombat death blow. It was like he ripped my hair off of my body, and my spine came out with. … [But] it was, it was true. It was true that I was not invested, that I was out of it. I was out of the character. I was out of the mood. I was out of... I just wasn't there.