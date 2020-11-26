Doctor Strange Director Shoots Down Rumor About Spider-Man 3

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the years, with every single installment in Phase Three being a critical and box office success. This includes both Spider-Man movies, which debuted Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker. The next slate of movies is sure to expand the universe in a major way, especially with Strange serving as Spider-Man's mentor in the upcoming threequel. And now OG Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has shut down one rumor about that project.
Scott Derrickson introduced Doctor Strange to the MCU back in 2016, debuting unprecedented visuals for the shared universe. But he won't be helming the sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with that honor going to Sam Raimi. That movie's title teased that high concepts are coming in Phase Four, and some fans are hoping Strange's role in Spider-Man 3 will also bring forth a live-action Spider-Verse. But Derrickson recently took to social media to clarify comments he made that have seen been circulating around news sources. Check out his message below.
Well, that certainly makes things crystal clear. It looks like Scott Derrickson didn't reveal the studio's plans to make all past incarnations of Spider-Man into official MCU canon. Instead, he was simply joking about the possibility of the past Peter Parkers making their way to Spider-Man 3 thanks to Doctor Strange's magic. Still, this shouldn't slow down any fan theories on the subject.
Scott Derrickson clarified comments of his which recently went viral over on his personal Twitter. He's known for sometimes using social media to directly communicate with Marvel fans, as he accomplished something unprecedented for the original Doctor Strange movie. And this time he had to clear up a rumor about Spider-Man 3's possible inclusion of past web slingers.
Tom Holland's Peter Parker made his MCU debut in Phase Three with Captain America: Civil War, before eventually appearing in a whopping four more installments throughout the last slate of movies. But with Doctor Strange colliding with Spidey in his upcoming threequel, the storytelling for that upcoming blockbuster is seemingly limitless.
With Strange presumably opening up the multiverse in The Multiverse of Madness, fans are eager to see how drastically the MCU will change in Phases Four and Five. One of the most popular fan theories is that Spider-Man 3 might include past version of Peter Parker, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. It's a wild rumor, one that Scott Derrickson had to clarify didn't come from him.
We'll just have to wait and see what's coming next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially as the wait for Phase Four has been so delayed. Prior to the pandemic, we should have seen the release of both Black Widow and Eternals. Unfortunately those projects have both been pushed back, and Scarlett Johansson's long awaited solo movie will arrive this coming May.
The MCU will kick off Phase Four when Black Widow hits theaters on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.