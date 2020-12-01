Uncle Frank Ending: What Happened, And Did It Work?

Uncle Frank is the new Amazon Original Movie written and directed by Alan Ball. It stars Paul Bettany as the title character, Sophia Lillis as his niece Beth, and Peter Macdissi as his long-time boyfriend Wally. Uncle Frank is about a man who makes a comfortable life in New York but travels back home for his father’s funeral to a family he’s been avoiding. The Uncle Frank ending took an unexpected happy turn.

The Uncle Frank ending was hopeful and optimistic in a way the movie hadn’t been before. After the first viewing of the film, I questioned if the happy ending made sense in the context of Frank's familial traumas, and I think it does. Let me explain why and discuss other elements of Uncle Frank.

Warning: This post contains Uncle Frank spoilers. Don’t read ahead if you haven’t seen the movie.