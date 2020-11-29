The Sweet Way Chadwick Boseman Was Honored By Marvel Studios And Disney+ For His Birthday

For many fans, it’s still difficult to fathom that Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us. It’s been a few months since the actor passed away at the age of 43, but many are still trying to process his sudden death. What has been beautiful to see, however, is the way the public has come together to pay tribute to him. Today, (November 29) is actually the late actor’s birthday, and Marvel Studios and Disney+ found a very sweet way to mark the occasion.