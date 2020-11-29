The Sweet Way Chadwick Boseman Was Honored By Marvel Studios And Disney+ For His Birthday

Leave a Comment
For many fans, it’s still difficult to fathom that Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us. It’s been a few months since the actor passed away at the age of 43, but many are still trying to process his sudden death. What has been beautiful to see, however, is the way the public has come together to pay tribute to him. Today, (November 29) is actually the late actor’s birthday, and Marvel Studios and Disney+ found a very sweet way to mark the occasion.
Yesterday evening, former Disney CEO Bob Iger took to Twitter to tease a surprise for Black Panther fans who watch the film on Disney+. You can check out his original post down below:
That surprise turned out to be a special version of the Marvel Studios intro that played before the film. The altered sequence is filled with concept art and footage of Chadwick Boseman and his famous character. You can check out the amazing opening for yourself down below:
Marvel Studios and Disney have done a wonderful job of honoring Chadwick Boseman, and this intro may be their best tribute yet. The way it’s designed is very similar to the intro Marvel created following the death of Stan Lee, which was featured at the beginning of Captain Marvel. It’s currently unclear if Marvel plans to debut Boseman’s opening in front of Black Widow or any other upcoming film, but it would be cool to see it on the big screen.
Following Chadwick Boseman’s death, ABC celebrated the actor with a special showing of Black Panther and a TV special that reflected on his career. During this special, many fellow MCU alums like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans paid tribute to the actor. Both Marvel Comics and Disneyland Resort have also found unique ways to honor Boseman’s life and career.
Black Panther was a box office juggernaut when it first hit theaters in 2018, and the film would end its run with a worldwide gross of $1.3 billion. It would also receive rave reviews for its performances, direction and themes.
Chadwick Boseman’s regal performance as the lead character is arguably helped to boost the film’s success, and many are currently wondering how the franchise may continue without him. Though Marvel Studios hasn’t given any specifics, it has been reported that the sequel is still set to shoot next year, with actress Letitia Wright set to take on a bigger role. Producer Victoria Alonso has also firmly denied reports that the film will digitally recreate Boseman’s likeness.
While it’s sad that Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us, we can take comfort knowing that he was well aware of how beloved he was by the fans. And it’s safe to say that many will continue to enjoy his work in Black Panther and other films for many years to come.
You can now revisit Black Panther by streaming it on Disney+.