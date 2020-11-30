Could Thor: Love And Thunder Bring Back A Character Back From The Dead?

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, full of a variety of beloved franchises. The Thor movies have had a unique life in theaters, as Oscar winning filmmaker Taika Waititi breathed new life to the property with 2017's Ragnarok. He's back for the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, and now some fans are wondering if he might be reviving a fan favorite character that died in Phase Three. Namely, Idris Elba's Heimdall.
Idris Elba made his Marvel debut in the original Thor movie, and appeared in all three installments of the property. Heimdall also had appearances in the Avengers movies, being killed off by Thanos in the opening sequence of Infinity War. But now some fans are hoping he might be resurrected, as Taika Waititi and Elba recently reunited. Check out the photos that started this question below.
Clearly Idris Elba and Taika Waititi enjoy each other's company. As aside from the working relationship they established on projects like Thor: Ragnarok and The Suicide Squad, they're also avid sport fans. And it's one sport that doesn't often get a ton of attention in the states: rugby.
The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Taika Waititi, and shows he and Idris Elba visiting with the All Blacks rugby team. Waititi often uses social media to peel back the curtain on film production, Marvel fans eager for any information about the pre-production work of Thor: Love and Thunder. And with the pair reunited down under, the public is wondering if Heimdall might make an appearance in the mysterious project.
Heimdall's death in Avengers: Infinity War proved that Thanos was not playing around, and almost immediately followed the execution of Tim Hiddleston's Loki. While the latter character was resurrected thanks to the Time Heist, there's currently no indication as to if/when we'll see Idris Elba back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Given the countless macguffins that exist in the MCU (including use of flashbacks), it certainly seem plausible that Heimdall could end up back on the big screen. But I'm also curious about how contracts between studios might factor into this possibility. After all, Idris Elba is about to make his DC debut in The Suicide Squad.
There's a ton of anticipation behind Thor: Love and Thunder, regardless of whether or not Heimdall has a role to play. Taika Waititi is back behind the camera for this installment, and will welcome back Natalie Portman as Jane/ Mighty Thor. Additionally, fans are eager to see how the Guardians of the Galaxy factor into the story.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in pre-production down under, and is expected to hit theaters in February of 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.