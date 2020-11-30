In 'Year Of Health,' Rebel Wilson Has Finally Dropped All The Weight She Wanted To Lose

Attaining your goal weight is really only step one in the lengthy process of figuring out your body, what it’s capable of achieving and where you need to be to feel your healthiest. After you lose the weight, figuring out maintenance and how to avoid injury from overdoing things can also be a particular challenge, but I wish Rebel Wilson all the best as she starts down that journey. After all, she wouldn’t even be facing this new challenge if she hadn’t pushed herself to attain her goals in 2020.