Halle Berry Jumping On A Trampoline In A Cute Swimsuit While Getting Sprayed With Water Is Giving The Energy I Need To Start The Summer

As of Friday, Summer is finally and officially here! For film fans like us, that means some of the biggest 2025 movie releases like Fantastic Four, Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth are almost here, but it also means our favorite celebrities are giving us all the summer inspo. Halle Berry’s latest social media post instantly has me wanting to fully embrace the season in all its glory!

In honor of Juneteenth on Thursday, Halle Berry posted the most joyous video of her jumping around on a trampoline in a vintage-style one-piece swimsuit with her family. It has that summer backyard energy that personally reminds me of the simple glee of playing in the sprinklers as a kid. Check it out:

Doesn’t she look like she’s having the best time? Halle Berry (who is somehow 58?) really leveled the vibes of the season by jumping on a trampoline while getting sprayed with a hose, by whom I would presume is her longtime partner Van Hunt and her 11-year-old son Maceo-Robert Martinez. The actress also has a 17-year-old daughter named Nahla Ariela Aubry. And it seems like this family affair was full of joy and jumps while also giving me the energy I need to kick the season off right.

Berry made the post to declare that “Joy is a form of celebration,” and she “chose joy” with her fun summer activity. Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States, which officially became a nationally recognized holiday in 2021.

Her fans were also living for the post by reacting to how much fun the activity looks. Social media can be a volatile place, but Halle Berry is bringing some really good energy to her followers, and it seems very much appreciated.

I also love her choice of swimsuit, which is a black one-piece with white trim. It’s a really classic style of bathing suit, and Berry looks great in the style. A lot of celebrities have recently shown vacation pics in bikinis ( Kim Kardashian is rocking the classic black bikini and Sophie Turner went with the neon trend for a bachelorette pool party ), but the one-piece is such an underrated style.

It’s great to see Halle Berry taking in the simple summer moments after keeping busy as of late. Last month, she showed up at the Cannes Film Festival in a gorgeous red corset dress and a lace number while being a juror for the distinguished event. Oh, and earlier this year, she was working with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo on a movie called Crime 101 . She reportedly wrapped filming in February ahead of the crime film coming out in February 2026.

Well, I think it’s time to take a note from Berry and enjoy the summer sun. Happy Summer, everyone!