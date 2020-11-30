Halloween Kills’ Judy Greer Offers Short But Exciting Update On Karen Strode

Judy Greer's comments to TooFab are sure to be exciting for moviegoers who can't wait to catch up with Karen when Halloween Kills arrives next year. In many ways she served as Laurie's foil in the last movie, showing how the protagonist's obsession with survival irreparably repaired their relationship. But she eventually took up her childhood rifle and pulled a bait-and-switch on Michael Myers where she shot him in the neck. And fans are dying to see more of that fighting spirt in the next two Halloween sequels.