Jurassic World: Dominion's Jeff Goldblum Reveals Movie Was 'Tweaked’ To Better Fit The Pandemic Era

There are things that my character talks about, has always talked a little bit about, the fragility of our species and the global cooperation that’s needed and the foundation and science that is needed. Oh, and the ethical use of science that’s needed to unite us in trust and connectedness as a family. To reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet -- all of that. So all of those things are now as you can imagine more relevant than ever. In many aspects of this [Dominion] plot, there are other things we’re kind of finding that are kind of apropos, but there are some sensitive things they are tweaking and adjusting to make it right for now, and contributive and nourishing for right now.