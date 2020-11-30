Jurassic World: Dominion's Jeff Goldblum Reveals Movie Was 'Tweaked’ To Better Fit The Pandemic Era

Leave a Comment
Although the Jurassic World franchise is built on the bones of the ever-timeless legacy of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster adaptation of Jurassic Park, it's still a version of that saga that is applicable to our modern times. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Jurassic World: Dominion has been tweaked a bit to fit our current pandemic era landscape of an ever present threat that will require some trust in science to save the day. And leave it to the man who taught us all that “life, uh, finds a way,” Jeff Goldblum, to highlight this pretty prescient point.
As he spoke with Entertainment Weekly during a segment for the outlet's Couch Surfing series, Goldblum reflected on his experiences shooting in the Jurassic past, as well as the here and now. And in both eras, you can expect, at the very least, a moment where he, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern share a Jeep, and probably some dinosaur-filled adventure. But in the midst of the story Jurassic World: Dominion is trying to tell is a very real message that applies to the world of the COVID-19 pandemic, as shown in Jeff Goldblum’s remarks below:
There are things that my character talks about, has always talked a little bit about, the fragility of our species and the global cooperation that’s needed and the foundation and science that is needed. Oh, and the ethical use of science that’s needed to unite us in trust and connectedness as a family. To reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet -- all of that. So all of those things are now as you can imagine more relevant than ever. In many aspects of this [Dominion] plot, there are other things we’re kind of finding that are kind of apropos, but there are some sensitive things they are tweaking and adjusting to make it right for now, and contributive and nourishing for right now.
The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly turned routine movie shoots, like the one Jurassic World: Dominion was in the process of getting underway, into logistical puzzles of safety. So on a set that happens to inhabit a world where safety protocols are so tight, you’d swear the dinosaurs were real, Jeff Goldblum’s remarks about the story to co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow’s return to the Jurassic fold isn’t all that surprising. In fact, it’s probably something Jurassic Park’s late creator, author Michael Crichton, would have loved to see.
Always a franchise preoccupied with the balance of Earth’s ecosystem, and how humanity’s actions would hurt or heal it in the wake of those who would play God, Jurassic World: Dominion sounds like it’s gone from being a hotly anticipated sequel to a movie that couldn’t be coming to us at a better time. Though unfortunately, if you’re looking for Jeff Goldblum’s latest attempt to find a way into theaters, you’ll have to wait until the film’s release on June 10, 2022. However, you don’t need to wait until then to see something new and exciting! Take a look at both our 2020 release schedule, as well as the rundown of what’s to come in the 2021 release schedule as well.