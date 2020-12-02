James Bond: Pierce Brosnan's Movies, Ranked

In The World Is Not Enough, we’re set up to believe that Robert Carlyle’s Renard is the real force behind the evil plot of the moment. Which only makes the reveal that Elektra King (Sophie Marceau), the supposedly sheltered daughter to a big time millionaire, was actually holding a grudge against M all the more shocking when she makes her big heel turn. Even the final Christmas-related pun dropped at the end of The World Is Not Enough wasn’t enough of a deal breaker to crush what this film had done, especially when it came to exploring the ever-expanding personal dynamic between Bond and M. With a “better than you remember” Denise Richards performance that keeps up with the Brosnan smirks and snarks like nobody’s business, and probably the best David Arnold score of his Brosnan era music, The World Is Not Enough is waiting for you to revisit your opinions on its quality.