5 Things The Devolution Movie Adaptation Of Max Brooks' Book Needs To Get Right

You see, the name Greenloop is fitting since the community is trying to go entirely green as it relies on solar power and even fecal power. But this turns out to be a huge mistake on the community’s part, since they don’t really take the dangers of nature all too seriously at first. Nor do they have the means to take on monsters once something happens to the power. Think of it like a horror movie where the teens get killed having sex because they think everything will be fine even though they’re really putting themselves out in the open.

That’s kind of how this story operates. But at the same time, it’s also a commentary on how overly connected we are to our “smart” devices, which is kind of making us dumb in the long run. Or naïve might be a better word for it. I just don’t want any of that biting commentary to get lost in the film adaptation like it did in World War Z, that’s all.