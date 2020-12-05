Robin Hood And 5 Other Classic Stories That Need To Stop Getting Remakes

Even though it hasn't been done nearly as much as other movies on this list, Murder On The Orient Express feels played out. Even the latest installment was criticized for not deviating too much from the formula, and it doesn't have the excuse that past adaptations have explored all other avenues. Sure, it may be an easy way to load up an ensemble cast and throw them together for a feature just ahead of the holiday season. Unfortunately, the 2017 release made a ton of money at the box office, soI'm betting dollars to donuts we'll see another remake in the next few decades, especially if that Death On The Nile sequel isn't a hit.