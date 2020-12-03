3 Huge Questions We Have After Warner Bros' Major HBO Max Announcement

Remember, unprecedented times. It’s not physically possible for a blockbuster like Wonder Woman 1984 to open safely on a worldwide scale. Weighing issues like piracy and accessibility, going to streaming and theaters on the same day gives options to all types of audiences. Those who really want to see Dune or In The Heights on the big screen have that option, so long as theaters in your area are still open, and able to operate safely. Those who do now have an open movie theater near them can still participate in the watercooler conversation for a major movie, and not risk their health to do so.