Does Vince Vaughn Prefer Playing A Teenaged Girl Or A Serial Killer In Freaky?

On the other hand, Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton would happily rather play a serial killer than teen girl because of how complicated she feels it is to play that age. She got to run around with a knife, hook and chainsaw for some hilarious and badass moments in the movie. Freaky hit theaters back in November on Friday the 13, and is gearing up for a digital release this weekend. The unique release is a product of Universal’s deal with AMC Theatres that shortens the usual 90-day theatrical window down to three weeks.