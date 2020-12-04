Comments

Sony's Metal Gear Solid Movie May Have Found It's Solid Snake, And The Choice Is A+

Oscar Isaac in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Video game movies have had something of a rough road in Hollywood but that has yet to deter the interest from studios or fans in seeing their favorite games adapted to the screen. One of the most anticipated projects for the last several years has been a film based on Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid franchise. Kong: Skull Island's Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been working on the script for quite some time, but the movie just took a massive step forward as it's being reported that the lead has been cast. franchise hero Solid Snake is set to be played by Oscar Isaac.

This announcement, reported by Deadline, is all the more perfect because Oscar Isaac had previously stated that he was very interested in the role of Solid Snake and Jordan Vogt-Roberts had made it just as clear that he liked the idea. It seems that at some point this hypothetical idea became a real conversation, and now Oscar Isaac will really be the big screen Solid Snake. 

More to come...

