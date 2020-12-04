Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out, Thanks Firefighters After Part Of Childhood Farm Burns Down

I want to thank my Louisville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi Ho. Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe. I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise.