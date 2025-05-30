Miley Cyrus Just Addressed That Fan Rumor That The Flowers Music Video Was A Reference To Jennifer Lawrence

While Miley Cyrus was promoting her upcoming album, Something Beautiful , a week ago, the wait is finally over. However, even though there's a whole new album of music, there's still a lot of chatter about Cyrus’ empowering anthem, “Flowers,” which was featured on her last project. This includes questions about whether the “Flowers” music video was referencing Jennifer Lawrence’s rumored relationship with the singer's ex, Liam Hemsworth. Now, the Grammy winner has addressed it.

It’s no surprise that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was red hot on the charts and got over a billion views on YouTube. It’s a girl power song about not waiting around for someone to love you and treasure you when you can do that for yourself.

In the music video of the popular single, you see The Last Song actress wearing a vintage, gold lamé Saint Laurent gown that looks similar to Jennifer Lawrence’s gold dress that she wore at the premiere of The Hunger Games, where she posed with her co-star and Cyrus’ ex, Liam Hemsworth. Considering all that, a fan asked if the Hannah Montana star was referencing the Oscar winner with that similar-looking dress in her music video. Here was her answer to that question, via @MileyEditon’s video :

No, but I love that dress of hers.

There you have it, according to Miley Cyrus herself, that gold gown is not a reference to Jennifer Lawrence.

Rumors of the “Flowers” Jennifer Lawrence reference came from the internet going ablaze when fans speculated the song was taking jabs at Liam Hemsworth . From Miley Cyrus dancing like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, which is supposedly the Australian actor’s favorite movie, to interpreting the lyrics referencing when their home burned down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire , fans felt they saw Easter eggs in there.

One of the popular rumors that surfaced about Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’s on-and-off relationship was the Lonely Planet actor cheating on the “Wrecking Ball” singer 14 times, via Glamour, including with Jennifer Lawrence. During an appearance on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen (via E! News), the Winter’s Bone actress addressed the rumors, saying that they're "not true," she and Hemsworth only kissed once years after his breakup with Cyrus.

A 2019 tweet from the Black Mirror actress said she refused to say her marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended due to cheating and still has a deep respect for her ex-husband. Miley Cyrus said the “conflict” in their marriage came from fights and drama she didn’t want to come home to.

After rumors went amok that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” music video was a jab at Jennifer Lawrence’s alleged fling with her ex Liam Hemsworth, the singer/actress made sure to dismiss that speculation.

Make sure to listen to Cyrus’ new album, Something Beautiful, streaming on music services now.