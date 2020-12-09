All My Life: The Beautiful Message Harry Shum Jr. Learned From The Romance

Hope might just be the person that’s next to you, the friends that may seem far away that you can still connect with and just making small little moments that can amount to bigger ones. Chipping away at things that have maybe been difficult to talk about and just getting to that place where a lot more love can fill the space. That’s what I’ve learned from Sol and the positivity that he gave off, and also Jen just being a rock and being someone who championed him as long as possible.