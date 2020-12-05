Star Wars Alum John Boyega Gave An A+ Response When Asked If He’d Star In A Rom-Com

He jokes, but there’s something to be said about romance movies often killing off one of their characters just to get us crying. And then, of course, there’s the trauma of John Boyega’s Finn perhaps having more intimate ties with Daisy Ridley’s Rey or Oscar Isaac’s Poe. Fans were teased with both of these possibilities throughout the sequel trilogy, but neither loose end was tied before the last credit crawl. Since then, John Boyega has been vocal about the treatment of Finn and other minority characters in Star Wars. In his words: