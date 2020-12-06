Bill And Ted’s Alex Winter Gives Honest Thoughts On The Chances Of A Fourth Film

We made this film because Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon came to Keanu [Reeves] and myself with an idea that we thought was genuinely both hilarious and emotional, which is not easy. We would never have done it, if it didn’t do both of those things because frankly there would have been no way to play the characters, if it didn’t do both of those things. We like working together. We don’t need to do another one. We don’t particularly feel there needs to be another one, but we would enjoy making another one. That’s really the honest answer. There’s nothing more to it. We are not currently planning another one. Certainly, no one has come to us and asked us to do another one. I don’t know where those chips are gonna fall. I can tell you that, if there was interest in making another one, and Keanu and I had the ability to come in and do something that would be as satisfying as what we just did, sure. We would both be interested in doing that.