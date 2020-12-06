Altered Carbon Star James Purefoy Talks How Almost Landing 007 Has 'Plagued' His Life

From what I gather, he turned it down two or three times because of a similar thing – being uncomfortable with being locked into a massive corporate world where you’re gonna spend more time publicising the movie and wearing watches and suits and having to go to photo shoots and publicity drives… and you end up having to deal with a lot of stuff that you’d just really rather not deal with because it’s not your job. It’s not what you do. What you do is exist as somebody else between action and cut. That’s the purest and most interesting part of the job.The Bond thing… I kind of wish it had never been found out that I’d gone up for Bond. It has plagued my life – the job that I didn’t get.