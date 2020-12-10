Upcoming Matt Damon Movies: What’s Ahead for the Actor/Producer

The last time we saw Matt Damon on the big screen, he was speeding on the race track in the Oscar-winning Ford v. Ferrari as the legendary car manufacturer Carroll Shelby. Matt Damon movies have been unbelievably consistent over the years; he has appeared in at least one movie every year since 1995. The tumultuous 2020, however, will bring an end to that streak, as the anticipated Ridley Scott-directed The Last Duel Damon leads has been delayed to 2021.

One of Hollywood’s marquee names, Matt Damon has a career many would envy, one where he’s gotten to show both his comedic and dramatic skills. Emerging in the late ‘90s with Good Will Hunting, Saving Private Ryan and Rounders, Damon established his stardom in the Bourne Identity and its sequels and the Ocean’s trilogy. He’s also worked with some of the best directors out there, including Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, Martin Scorsese (The Departed), the Coen Bros (True Grit) and Christopher Nolan (Interstellar). He’s had some fun with memorable cameos too in EuroTrip, Entourage and more.

So what’s next for Matt Damon? Let’s take a look at what we have to look forward to from Damon as an actor as well as behind the scenes in the near future.