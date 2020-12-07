George Lucas Reveals Why Selling To Disney Was The Right Time To Step Back From Star Wars

It's never easy for any creator to give up control of their creation, and George Lucas learned that lesson first hand in a massive way back in 2012. It was in October of that year that the deal for Lucasfilm to be sold to the Walt Disney Company was closed, and when that happened the filmmaker made the decision to step away and hand creative control of the Star Wars franchise to a new generation. It surely must have been an incredibly difficult decision, as the Skywalker Saga had been a part of his life for multiple decades, but now he's revealed why selling to Disney was the right time to step back, and it's a very good reason: he wanted time to see his soon-to-be-born daughter grow up.