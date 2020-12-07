Patty Jenkins Found 'The Perfect Reason' To Return To Themyscira For Wonder Woman 1984

I do know certain things about why people responded to it so much. I do hear that people saying they felt like they'd never seen [something like the Themyscira sequence] before. I know that too. Although, because I'm the person that made it I'm so far down the rabbit hole. I wasn't thinking about that while I made it. I am friends with all kinds of badass women, so I was like, 'Sure, of course there's a ton of bad-ass women! Let's let's do it.' And so when people were like saying that they hadn't seen that reflected before, I was like, Oh, 'I guess that's true. I guess you've not ever seen a female battle sequence before,' but I wasn't thinking about it at the time. It was both something that I didn't plan on putting in the second movie, and then I was like, 'Whoa, it's going to be weird not to have them,' but I also ended up realizing why we had to have them in the second movie when I realized that lots and lots of people see the second movie who haven't seen the first movie.