Metal Gear Solid: See What Oscar Isaac Might Look Like As Solid Snake

As if Oscar Isaac didn’t have enough franchise cred on his resume through his work on the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, X-Men: Apocalypse, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Dune, he’s keeping things rolling on that front with the Metal Gear Solid movie. It was announced last week that Isaac will play Solid Snake, the main protagonist of the Metal Gear video game series, with the actor having previously expressed interest in taking on the role. Much like with Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, this is one of those rare instances of a fan cast actually being willed into existence.