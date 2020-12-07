Metal Gear Solid: See What Oscar Isaac Might Look Like As Solid Snake

Leave a Comment
As if Oscar Isaac didn’t have enough franchise cred on his resume through his work on the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, X-Men: Apocalypse, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Dune, he’s keeping things rolling on that front with the Metal Gear Solid movie. It was announced last week that Isaac will play Solid Snake, the main protagonist of the Metal Gear video game series, with the actor having previously expressed interest in taking on the role. Much like with Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, this is one of those rare instances of a fan cast actually being willed into existence.
We’re a long ways off from the Metal Gear Solid movie arriving, so it’s hard to say when we’ll get our first look at Oscar Isaac in character as Solid Snake. In the meantime, digital artist SPDRMNKYXXIII has provided his take on Instagram of how the Isaac-portrayed Solid Snake might be depicted. Check it out:
Comparing this image to how Solid Snake has traditionally been depicted in video games, that’s a well mocked-up envisioning for how Oscar Isaac might look at the character. As it is the case with most adaptations, presumably the Metal Gear Solid movie will take some creative liberties the source material, and that may include making some unique tweaks to Solid Snake’s appearance. That said, don’t be surprised if the first peek at Isaac in the Metal Gear Solid movie ends up looking a lot like what’s shown above.
Created by Hideo Kojima for 1987’s Metal Gear, Solid Snake is arguably one of the most well-known video game characters of all time. Not to be confused with his father Big Boss (the other main protagonist of the Metal Gear video games), Solid Snake is a former Green Beret who’s frequently sent on solo stealth and espionage missions, keeping in radio contact with superiors and other allies along the way. Outside of the main Metal Gear video game series, Solid Snake has also starred in numerous novelizations tied to the franchise and was a playable character in the most recent two Super Smash Bros games.
A Metal Gear Solid movie has been in development for nearly over a decade and a half, with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts boarding the project back in 2014. Safety Not Guaranteed’s Derek Connolly wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay. Vogt-Roberts said a few years back that the movie would not be based on a specific Metal Gear game, but rather combine ideas from various games, although it’s possible the approach has changed since then.
Solid Snake isn’t the only fan-favorite character Oscar Isaac is preparing to play. He’s also been cast as Marc Spector for Disney+’s Moon Knight series, and like She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, the white-costumed character could make the jump to MCU movies down the line. Throw in other upcoming movies like The Card Counter and The Addams Family 2, and Isaac certainly isn’t having trouble keeping busy these days.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on how the Metal Gear Solid movie is coming along. For now, our 2021 release schedule is available for you to learn what movies are on the way next year.