What Stanley Kubrick Would Think Of The Recent Monolith Findings, According To A 2001: A Space Odyssey Crew Member

Previously on “2020 Is Wild,” several mysterious monoliths were found in different spots across the globe. With no rhyme or reason, these figures have arrived without warning, and in some cases disappeared just as quickly. While most people might be freaked out and potentially afraid of this phenomenon, there's one person would have definitely been into it: 2001: A Space Odyssey director, and filmmaking legend, Stanley Kubrick. At least, that’s what visual effects artist Joy Cuff, someone who worked with Kubrick on that very film, thinks anyway.
Speaking in an interview with Insider, Joy Cuff was asked how the director of The Shining would have reacted to the recent findings that have been making headlines as of late. It’s a no-brainer of a question when you think about it, as 2001: A Space Odyssey is known for its own monoliths, which had their own, galaxy-shattering significance back in the day. And it’s there that Joy Cuff’s response gets interesting, as she discussed just how Stanley Kubrick would have reacted thusly:
Stanley would've been really quite excited about this I'm sure. It would've been amazing. Imagine this had arisen when we were doing this in '66 or '67. I think it would've blown his mind actually. It's quite something.
Were these monoliths to appear in the time frame that Joy Cuff specified above, they would have been present for the making of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which would have prompted one hell of a speculation drive. With Stanley Kubrick already known to have a particularly cheeky sense of humor and mystery to his films, most probably would have seen it as a viral marketing precursor. Much as 2008 audiences were scouring the internet and Times Square for The Dark Knight trailer clues, you’d have had hardcore sci-fi nuts trying to figure out what the meaning was. And Stanley would have probably smiled, shaken his head and proceeded to lose his cool in a room where only his closest confidants could see.
Of course, this would have only made Stanley Kubrick’s supposed reputation for hiding messages in his movies all the stronger when he would eventually make 1980’s The Shining. Long believed to be a secret apology for faking the moon landing for NASA, Stanley Kubrick’s classic Stephen King adaptation still stands as a sign to some that Kubrick was hinting at something deep and dark in his own work. But in the case of 2001’s hypothetical scenario, as Joy Cuff suggests above, even Kubrick himself would be blown away by the gag.
Who knows where these monoliths are coming from? We certainly don’t, although it’d be interesting if this was all a prank inspired by 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the people behind it are just really good at hiding their tracks. It sure beats the hell out of random clowns in the woods any day of the week, and if that’s the case, maybe The Academy can buy a couple for their growing museum collection! If any updates occur, be sure that CinemaBlend will be here to report them as they break. And if you want to check out those cinematic monoliths for yourself, may we suggest that you check out 2001: A Space Odyssey, as it is currently streaming on HBO Max. It’s the least we could do for you, Dave.