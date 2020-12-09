Michelle Pfeiffer's Movie French Exit Just Dropped A Trailer, And I Already Want To See More Of That Cat

Barrett Strong’s classic song “Money (That’s What I Want)” said it best when it talked about how lovin’ could give a person such a thrill, while also not being able to pay one’s bills. Michelle Pfieffer’s new “surreal comedy” French Exit seems to build its story off of that kernel of truth for part of its proceedings, as Pfieffer’s character Frances Price learns the unfortunate truth that she’s flat broke. But she has an exit strategy, and yes, it involves moving to a friend’s apartment in Paris with her son (Lucas Hedges) and her cat; as seen in the first trailer for the film, which dropped today. After watching this trailer, I find myself not only eager to see director Azazel Jacobs and writer Patrick deWitt’s adaptation of deWitt’s own novel, but I’m eager to see more of the cat known to its humans as “Small Frank.” Take a look at French Exit's wares for yourself, above.