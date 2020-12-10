Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Warner Bros.' Plans For HBO Max Gets An Honest Response From The Director's Guild

Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot running towards the screen
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

The decision to send Warner Bros’ entire 2021 slate of films to HBO Max, in simultaneous release with traditional theatrical distribution, was always going to draw detractors from certain corners. As if the recent roasting of the announcement by some of the studio’s producing partners, as well as loyal collaborator Christopher Nolan, weren’t enough, a new wave of responses has apparently hit the desk at the WB lot. And as one might have expected, the Directors Guild of America’s contribution to the subject was not only honest, it was disapproving as well.

Sources close to the goings on between the DGA and Warner Bros spoke with THR, noting that a “strongly worded letter” was sent to the studio on behalf of the professional guild. The letter was delivered to Warner Bros CEO Ann Sarnoff, and according to the reporting on this still-secret letter, a meeting has been requested between the WB brass and the Directors Guild of America in order to talk out this grand plan. So there’s a chance that this letter might be a little kinder than the lambasting Mr. Nolan gave his studio partner in his own volley of words.

This particular story’s intrigue only grows after mention of a much earlier get-together addressing the value of films potentially shifting to HBO Max. As early as last November, Warner Bros had a meeting to discuss the strategic usage of the studio’s theatrical titles as HBO Max Originals. With that possibility in the air, pre-pandemic, the following decision was apparently made and cited by the DGA in its letter:

…theatrical films moved to the streaming platform would be valued according to the prices they would command on the open market.

You can start to see why production companies like Legendary would be all the more upset that Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune would be listed as HBO Max exclusives, allegedly without their say so. With the former title allegedly commanding at least a $200 million bid from Netflix to go streaming being dismissed by Warner Bros in the name of a “theatrical release,” this sort reversal looks like a glass of water to the face. At the very least, it comes across as bad form.

As the Directors Guild of America has now requested further meetings to discuss and iron out this issue, it’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out. This is especially true with the fact that awards season is looming, and the negotiations between Warner Bros and a key voting bloc on the road to the Oscars could mean their chances of prestige glory will be affected by the outcome. With Christopher Nolan’s reaction being as piping hot as it is, who knows what the rest of the DGA’s thoughts are.

Wonder Woman 1984 will still hit theaters as planned, with the Patty Jenkins/Gal Gadot blockbuster hitting international theaters on December 16th. However, the great HBO Max experiment begins with the simultaneous domestic release into theaters and streaming on Christmas Day. And as always, should further developments break on this story, you can count on CinemaBlend to report them as they occur.

Up Next

Looks Like James Gunn And Other Major Directors May Not Be Happy About Movie Release Plan On HBO Max Either
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Why The Animaniacs Reboot Is Clever Enough For Modern Viewers, According To One Of Its Stars television 2d Why The Animaniacs Reboot Is Clever Enough For Modern Viewers, According To One Of Its Stars Erik Swann
Tenet’s Christopher Nolan Bluntly Responds To Warner Bros’ HBO Max Release Plan news 2d Tenet’s Christopher Nolan Bluntly Responds To Warner Bros’ HBO Max Release Plan Adam Holmes
Why Warner Bros’ Big HBO Max Decision Doesn’t Mean The Death Of Theaters news 2d Why Warner Bros’ Big HBO Max Decision Doesn’t Mean The Death Of Theaters Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

French Exit Feb 12, 2021 French Exit Rating TBD
The Last Duel Oct 15, 2021 The Last Duel Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Antlers Feb 19, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Will Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye Get Killed Off In The Disney+ MCU Show? TBD Will Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye Get Killed Off In The Disney+ MCU Show? Rating TBD
Spider-Man 3: Could Alfred Molina's Octopus Return In A Crazy Way? TBD Spider-Man 3: Could Alfred Molina's Octopus Return In A Crazy Way? Rating TBD
Did The Mandalorian Already Show Baby Yoda's Jedi Trainer To Viewers? TBD Did The Mandalorian Already Show Baby Yoda's Jedi Trainer To Viewers? Rating TBD
Looks Like Ben Affleck Could Follow In Chris Hemsworth And Zac Efron’s Footsteps In Australia TBD Looks Like Ben Affleck Could Follow In Chris Hemsworth And Zac Efron’s Footsteps In Australia Rating TBD
Upcoming Matt Damon Movies: What’s Ahead for the Actor/Producer TBD Upcoming Matt Damon Movies: What’s Ahead for the Actor/Producer Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information