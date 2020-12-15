Cousin Eddie And 8 Other Christmas Movie Characters You'd Hate To Spend The Holidays With

Know-It-All - The Polar Express

Imagine how much it would take to ruin a magical experience like that of The Polar Express. You're headed to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus, and you have this loudmouth kid going on about how everything works, and just being obnoxious. And let's be honest, this is an advanced level of obnoxious. Like, so obnoxious that other children (who, by nature, can be a little obnoxious) notice it. He gets a little better by the end of the movie, and he may grow up to be a perfectly normal dude, but still, I'm not willing to take the chance and let this dweeb ruin my holiday.