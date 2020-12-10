Turns Out Christopher Nolan Is A Fan Of The Fast And Furious Franchise

One can understand why Christopher Nolan likes The Fast and the Furious the most given that it’s the movie that started it all, introducing us to character’s like Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor and Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, and showing how integral fast cars are to their lives. Still, he’s certainly not in appreciating Tokyo Drift, the third Fast & Furious movie which, aside from a Diesel cameo at the end, starred all-new characters. As of last year, we’re now at nine total Fast & Furious movies, with Hobbs & Shaw being the first spinoff and F9 only months away from arriving.