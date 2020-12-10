Nobody Trailer: Watch Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Star In A John Wick-Esque Action Movie

One of the gags that Nobody already seems set on milking for all of its worth is the fact that you wouldn’t expect Bob Odenkirk to be taking down armed assassins left and right. But as he proved with his shift into the universe of Breaking Bad, nothing is impossible, so long as you know how to sell it. When he tells those armed thugs what he’s going to do to them on the bus, it’s all Nobody needs to kick start a beautifully frantic trailer, set to Louis Prima’s “I’m Just A Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody.”