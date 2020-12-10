The Green Hornet Reboot Just Took A Big Step Forward With Some Jurassic Park Talent

Back in April, it was announced that Universal Pictures is partnering with Amasia Entertainment on the Green Hornet reboot, which is officially titled The Green Hornet and Kato. Now THR has dropped the news that David Koepp will pen the screenplay, although no details were provided about his take on the Green Hornet mythos will differ from what we got in 2011. Along with writing the first two movies in the Jurassic Park/World franchise, Koepp’s other notable credits include Carlito’s Way, Spider-Man, War of the Worlds, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and, most recently, You Should Have Left, which he also directed.