The Green Hornet Reboot Just Took A Big Step Forward With Some Jurassic Park Talent

Leave a Comment
While not at the same level of popularity as superheroes like Batman and Captain America, The Green Hornet is a character who’s nonetheless managed to endure for decades across various media, including the live-action movie starring Seth Rogen as the eponymous character. Over the years, there have been several attempts to get another Green Hornet movie off the ground, and today brings work that Jurassic Park writer David Koepp will help bring this reboot to life.
Back in April, it was announced that Universal Pictures is partnering with Amasia Entertainment on the Green Hornet reboot, which is officially titled The Green Hornet and Kato. Now THR has dropped the news that David Koepp will pen the screenplay, although no details were provided about his take on the Green Hornet mythos will differ from what we got in 2011. Along with writing the first two movies in the Jurassic Park/World franchise, Koepp’s other notable credits include Carlito’s Way, Spider-Man, War of the Worlds, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and, most recently, You Should Have Left, which he also directed.
The Green Hornet reboot has been in development since 2016, back when Paramount Pictures was intending to tackle it, and Gavin O’Connor and Sean O’Keefe were brought on to direct and write, respectively. Now though, Universal is getting a second swing at the property after having released the 2011 Green Hornet movie, which was met with mixed reviews and made close to $228 million worldwide. Because the movie didn’t perform commercially as expected, plans for a sequel were scrapped.
There are a lot of questions surrounding The Green Hornet and Kato, particularly in terms of tone and setting. Seth Rogen’s Green Hornet movie was presented in a more comedic way, so will the reboot follow suit or will it aim for a more serious feel, i.e. something gritty and noir-like? It’s also worth noting that like most superheroes, Green Hornet stories are told across numerous time periods, from his original 1930s roots to the ‘60s TV shows to various comic book series being set in the modern day. So while The Green Hornet and Kato could easily also be a contemporary story, it might be interesting if the movie ends up going the period piece route.
In any case, David Koepp being hired to write The Green Hornet and Kato reminds us that Universal is looking to get this project rolling. Other talent attached to the project include Amasia co-founders Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo as producers, and Universal’s senior vice president of production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta overseeing the reboot on behalf of the studio.
Between this movie and the animated TV show that Kevin Smith is working on, the Green Hornet property seems poised to make a big comeback in the near future. Be sure to keep checking back with CinemaBlend for updates on how both projects are coming along. In the meantime, keep track of the movies on track to arrive next year with our 2021 release schedule.