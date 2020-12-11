Half Brothers Wants To Trigger Conversations About Mexican-American Relations

We worked on this script for a while and really tried to find, you know - in comedy I really like to go at things head on, I don’t like to shy away from things. And so to have this dichotomy of a wealthy successful Mexican businessman who hates Americans, and then you have this American guy who’s a little crazy and has no filter, and what they’re going to say to each other and how it’s going to be explosive from the beginning. We kind of go at the whole America/Mexico thing in many ways in this movie. We do have a lot of fun with it and we try to ride that line and then we go very dramatic with it and very tragic, and that’s why I made the movie. That was my goal in making the movie, it was, can I do two completely different tones in one movie? Can I shift quickly from crying to laughing and then back to crying again? Could it be done? And so that was the whole goal.