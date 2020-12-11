Denis Villeneuve Says Dune Is 'Best Movie' He's Made In Angry And Heartfelt Letter About Warner Bros' HBO Max Decision

It is difficult to argue with Denis Villeneuve’s case for Dune remaining a theatrical experience, especially when he's putting Dune above the rest of his stellar filmography. Projects like Arrival, Prisoners, and Blade Runner 2049 are nothing to sniff at, so seeing this man put Dune above all else is quite a huge claim. The trailer that debuted not too long ago is all the proof you need that this is absolutely a movie that needs to be seen in a theatrical context. Reading how Mr. Villeneuve is upset that the work he, his cast, and his crew has done for three years of production will be headed to homes much earlier than intended, one can sympathize. Just thinking about it makes us want to watch that trailer again, and you can do that below,