Another Key Thor Character Is Returning For Love And Thunder

Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif in Thor: The Dark World

Not does the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder mark the first time a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is leading a solo film series longer than the conventional trilogy, it’s also providing the opportunity for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder to reunite with some characters we haven’t seen in a while. We’ve known for nearly a year and a half now that Natalie Portman is reprising Jane Foster, and today brings word that Jaimie Alexander will be back as Lady Sif.

This Thor: Love and Thunder update comes from Deadline, although Marvel didn’t comment and no details were provided about how Sif fits into the story. The report also mentioned that Jaimie Alexander might have a guest spot on the Loki series, which drops on Disney+ next May. Assuming that’s true, that will serve as a nice appetizer before the main course of Sif’s presence in the fourth Thor movie.

More to come…

