Another Key Thor Character Is Returning For Love And Thunder

Not does the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder mark the first time a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is leading a solo film series longer than the conventional trilogy, it’s also providing the opportunity for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder to reunite with some characters we haven’t seen in a while. We’ve known for nearly a year and a half now that Natalie Portman is reprising Jane Foster, and today brings word that Jaimie Alexander will be back as Lady Sif.