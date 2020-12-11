George Clooney Talks Ending Up In The Hospital Due To Major Weight Loss For New Netflix Movie

Sometimes an actor undergoes an amazing physical transformation that defines their performance, and it makes for some interesting stories on and off the set. Normally we’d be hearing about these sorts of antics from someone like Academy Award winner Christian Bale, and we’d be intrigued, but not the least be surprised. The surprise is reserved for the times we hear about this sort of scenario from someone unexpected partaking in such a journey, like say the suave George Clooney. And in his case, major weight loss for his Netflix film The Midnight Sky not only altered his appearance-- it sent him straight to the hospital.