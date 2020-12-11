Daredevil Joins Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 In Gorgeous Fan Poster

Leave a Comment
A movie like Spider-Man 3 is bound to be a canvas for artists crafting fan art to paint beautiful pictures of what could be. With a slew of characters, both confirmed and heavily speculated, set to join director Jon Watts’ big threequel, there’s a bunch of possibilities for just that sort of enterprise to take flight. And now, thanks to a professional that’s been to this rodeo plenty of times, we now have look at what it could look like if Charlie Cox’s Daredevil joined the MCU.
Artist Bosslogic has picked up his proverbial paintbrush and given us another masterpiece. Not content with showing us Tom Hardy as James Bond or Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake, long before the latter was actually cast, the Instagram mainstay has taken some recent Spider-Man 3 speculation and turned it into a poster we’re hoping gets to become a reality. Included below is one hell of a tease for Matt Murdock’s hypothetical entrance into the MCU.
The image is so simple, and yet cryptic when it comes to teasing only a glimmer of Spider-Man 3’s multiversal madness. With Tom Holland’s Spidey flying high, we see him from a distance, reflected in a puddle of water on the streets of New York, with ripples distorting the image. Naturally, those ripples are coming from Matt Murdock’s trademark cane and his black shoes stepping into said water. It’s something that once you discover it, it sets your mind ablaze.
Charlie Cox’s crimefighting lawyer is only one of the many folks who are supposed to be boarding the now filming Spider-Man 3, in roles that suggest the walls in-between dimensions are caving in. With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being rumored to back up Tom Holland as fellow Spider-Men in this new sequel, as well as Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone being hinted as fellow participants, it’s all been a bit dizzying in the live-action Spider-Verse as of late. Not to mention, we’ve gotten more solid reports like Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Otto “Doc Ock” Octavius in Spider-Man 3 to contend with.
Fans far and wide have wondered if, through some twist of fate, Peter Parker would need a lawyer to help contest his public outing as Spider-Man by J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. That could be the reason for Matt Murdock joining Spider-Man 3, if in fact he is going to be a part of the fun. But, of course, this is all speculated at this point, and all that’s good for is inspiring sweet fan art that looks ready for framing at a theater near you.
At the moment, Spider-Man 3 is in production for a December 17, 2021, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also delivering some multiversal craziness in the following year. But should any other crazy casting rumors be confirmed or speculated, or should the entire staff of CinemaBlend be asked to reprise their roles from the Marc Webb films, we’ll break that news when it happens.