Daredevil Joins Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 In Gorgeous Fan Poster

Fans far and wide have wondered if, through some twist of fate, Peter Parker would need a lawyer to help contest his public outing as Spider-Man by J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. That could be the reason for Matt Murdock joining Spider-Man 3, if in fact he is going to be a part of the fun. But, of course, this is all speculated at this point, and all that’s good for is inspiring sweet fan art that looks ready for framing at a theater near you.