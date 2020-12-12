The Justice League Investigation Into Ray Fisher’s Claims Has Reached A Decision

It’s also worth mentioning that on November 25, Joss Whedon announced that he was leaving the HBO series The Nevers due to being “genuinely exhausted” and wanting to “martial” his energy into his own life, which was on “the brink of exciting change.” Given Ray Fisher saying some action had already been taken as a result of the Justice League investigation, it’s unclear if any of this applied to Whedon’s departure from The Nevers or that was an entirely separate matter. Should any specific details emerge about the aftermath of this investigation, we’ll be sure to let you know.