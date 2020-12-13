Will Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore Do Another Movie Together? They Have Thoughts

The last little joke about Blended (which is a fine enough movie) was obviously a written bit to get some remote audience chuckles, but it would actually be a shock if these two didn’t find a way to work together in the next nine years. They play off each other really well, and Sandler is still popular enough that he can carve out his own career path. For a long time, that career path seemed to only be making fine enough movies with his buddies at Netflix, but between last year’s spectacular Uncut Gems and the upcoming Hustle, where he plays a basketball scout in China, it seems like the future might be more diverse (and take place in space). That’s great. I’d love a world where we got two Sandler movies a year: one an edgy dramedy with an acclaimed or up and coming director and one a goofy comedy (and if Barrymore is the love interest, all the better).