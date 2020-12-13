Comments

That Time Sacha Baron Cohen’s Movie Was Crashed By The Cops During Wife Isla Fisher’s Set Visit

Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)
Hollywood is filled with a number of unique and quirky actors, and one of the most fascinating among them has to be Sacha Baron Cohen. The skilled actor and comedian has made quite an impact on pop culture, due largely to his hilarious alter egos like Kazakhstani journalist Borat Sagdiyev and British hip hop aficionado Ali G. And while embodying these characters, Baron Cohen is known to put himself into some pretty extreme situations. This was definitely clear when the actor’s wife, Isla Fisher, once visited him on set, during which things were shaken up by the police.

Isla Fisher recently recalled that she visited hubby Sacha Baron Cohen while he was working on Brüno. The actress remembered arriving to “set,” which was actually a truck in a parking lot. But things got really interesting when the shoot was interrupted by some surprise guests:

The last time I visited was Brüno, and I was just looking forward to a happy day on set, brought lunch for my hubbs. And I show up, and it’s not even a “set”, it’s a truck in a parking lot. And I get there, and over the walkie-talkie, I just sort of hear muffled voices, and then, ‘The police, the police are coming. Get out of here. He’s going, he’s gone. Get security.’ And then I guess [Baron Cohen] takes off, the police are after him. And then we take off in this van, and yeah, I never went back again.

Well, that’s definitely one way to spend the day with your partner on a set. Isla Fisher is completely aware of the wild things her husband does in his films. However, based on her comments during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, it doesn’t sound like she was quite prepared for a situation quite like that.

Sacha Baron Cohen is a humorous presence, but he does take his art seriously. The performer has put himself into some very dicey situations while making movies. His latest feature, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (or Borat 2), was no different. At one point in the movie, Baron Cohen, while in character, attended a right-wing rally, during which he sang about Dr. Anthony Fauci and COVID-19. While he and his crew were able to pull off the scene, the actor later shared on social media that it wasn’t without its hazards.

Of course, one of the most daring things that occurred in the film was the controversial scene that involved actress Maria Bakalova and President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Though Cohen wasn’t the one who was actually present in the scene, he was still concerned for Bakalova. However, he still made sure that he was close by while the scene was being shot.

It’s one thing to suffer for your art, but it’s an entirely different thing when those around you are also affected. Thankfully though, both Isla Fisher and Maria Bakalova came out of the situations relatively unscathed. And let’s be honest, Sacha Baron Cohen is a pro at this kind of filmmaking and likely takes precautions to keep collaborators and loved ones safe.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Borat Vs. Ali G Vs. Bruno: Who's The Best Sacha Baron Cohen Character?
