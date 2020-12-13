That Time Sacha Baron Cohen’s Movie Was Crashed By The Cops During Wife Isla Fisher’s Set Visit

The last time I visited was Brüno, and I was just looking forward to a happy day on set, brought lunch for my hubbs. And I show up, and it’s not even a “set”, it’s a truck in a parking lot. And I get there, and over the walkie-talkie, I just sort of hear muffled voices, and then, ‘The police, the police are coming. Get out of here. He’s going, he’s gone. Get security.’ And then I guess [Baron Cohen] takes off, the police are after him. And then we take off in this van, and yeah, I never went back again.