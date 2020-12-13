Spider-Man Alum Joe Manganiello Responds To Those Tobey Maguire Rumors

If the reports are to be believed, the cast of Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 is going to be one of the biggest audiences have ever seen in a superhero movie. So far, a number of Marvel movie alums have been linked to the project, including Spider-Man veteran Tobey Maguire. While his casting is still far from confirmed, evidence is mounting that he could indeed be suiting up on the big screen once again. It’s a prospect that excites and intrigues plenty of fans, and it’s even caught the attention of fellow Spider-Man alum Joe Manganiello.